St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

A months-long effort to digitize the authenticated genealogies of Mayflower passengers has been completed, making it easier for people to determine if they are descended from a Pilgrim.

An Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas is seeking a new trial.

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Kareem, convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon co...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of the building in...

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped Wednesday and released back into the wild.

The raccoon looked a bit bedraggled but healthy after it was caught before dawn atop the UBS Plaza. Technicians took the caged raccoon down a freight elevator to a truck, according to Wildlife Management Services, which provides animal control services for St. Paul.

"It's definitely a healthy raccoon. It's in good condition. It's eating normally," said Christina Valdivia, the company's general manager, who accompanied the technicians to the rooftop.

The animal was later released on private property near the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its seemly death-defying climb was livestreamed by several broadcasters. Valdivia said her mother-in-law saw it on the news in Chile.

The animal made it to the roof early Wednesday, where traps baited with cat food were waiting.

Minnesota Public Radio, which broke the story and closely followed the raccoon's climb from its headquarters less than a block away, branded the animal #mprraccoon.

Among those riveted was Suzanne MacDonald, a raccoon behavior expert at York University in Toronto.

"Raccoons don't think ahead very much, so raccoons don't have very good impulse control," she said, admitting she could barely sleep she was so worried about the animal. "I don't think the raccoon realized when it started climbing what it was in for."

Initial speculation was that the raccoon climbed to a lower part of the building, frequented by pigeons, in search of bird eggs. But workers who tried to lure it down with a wooden ramp likely just scared it, said Phil Jenni, executive director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota.

So it did what raccoons do when they're stressed: it climbed.

It's not unusual for raccoons to climb fairly tall trees and other structures, according to MacDonald and Jenni, though neither had heard of one climbing such a tall building before.

MacDonald said one raccoon grabbed attention in 2015, after climbing 699 feet (213 meters) up a construction crane in Toronto. It safely climbed down on its own.

Jenni said the outpouring of concern online was encouraging, but he noted it's often best to leave wild animals alone.

"The narrative that developed was this raccoon was stranded and needed rescuing. I'm not sure that was true. It was behaving like a lot of raccoons do," he said.

___

For the latest information about the raccoon's climb: https://bit.ly/2sW0HQd

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.