St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of the building in...
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A raccoon that appeared to be stranded on a ledge after climbing more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof, easing concerns that the animal could plummet to its death.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the raccoon's progress Tuesday as it scaled the UBS Tower. By early Wednesday, the animal made it to the roof, where St. Paul Animal Control had placed cat food and a trap in hopes of enticing the animal to safety.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama surrounding the animal's exploits. Minnesota Public Radio, from a building less than a block away, branded the raccoon #mprraccoon.

