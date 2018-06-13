Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

    Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:56 GMT
    High school whose teams have long been the Redskins will keep that mascot after a committee decided against recommending any change.More >>
    High school whose teams have long been the Redskins will keep that mascot after a committee decided against recommending any change.More >>

  • California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch

    California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:52 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t...
    California transportation officials are targeting the end of July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.More >>
    California transportation officials are targeting the end of July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.More >>

  • Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    •   

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Pimp Dennis Hof, owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker.

Hof defeated hospital executive James Oscarson. He'll face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November, and will be the favored candidate in the Republican-leaning Assembly district.

Hof celebrated his win at a party in Pahrump, Nevada, with "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss at his side.

"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told The Associated Press in a phone call. "He found the way and I jumped on it."

Hof, who wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," has dubbed himself "The Trump of Pahrump," and held a rally with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. Hof was in the limelight in 2015, when former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious at Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, after a four-day, $75,000 stay.

If Hof wins in November, he wouldn't be the only brothel owner in elected office - Lance Gilman, the owner of the famous Mustang Ranch in northern Nevada, is a Storey County Commissioner.

Voters in November will decide on closing down brothels in at least one of the seven Nevada counties where they legally operate. The question will be on the ballot in Lyon County, where Hof owns four brothels. Activists are also gathering signatures to try to get a measure on the ballot in Nye County, where Hof owns two more brothels in the desert outside the city of Pahrump.

He painted the anti-brothel efforts as political retribution that's tied to his opponent, but Oscarson and the referendum backers deny any connection.

Most brothels operate in rural areas of Nevada. They're banned in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno.

Hof said Tuesday he's downsizing his business by selling off some brothels to focus more on politics.

Oscarson and Hof previously faced off in 2016 when Hof ran for the seat as a Libertarian. Oscarson won with 60 percent of the vote.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.