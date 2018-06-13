Dennis Hof, Nevada's most famous pimp, wins GOP primary

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

Voters in Maine have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace term-limited firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

How do you count deaths from a hurricane?

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

Comcast bid for Fox is next after favorable AT&T ruling

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

Nevada voters have delivered easy primary election wins to Republican Sen. Dean Heller and his Democratic opponent Jacky Rosen.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak walks onstage at an election night party, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Pimp Dennis Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker.

Hof defeated hospital executive James Oscarson. He'll face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November, and will be the favored candidate in the Republican-leaning Assembly district.

Hof celebrated his win at a party in Pahrump with Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss at his side.

"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told the Associated Press in a phone call. "He found the way and I jumped on it."

Hof, who wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," has dubbed himself "The Trump of Pahrump," and held a rally with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. Hof was in the limelight in 2015, when former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious at Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, after a four-day, $75,000 stay.

If Hof wins in November, he wouldn't be the only brothel owner in elected office - Lance Gilman, the owner of the famous Mustang Ranch in northern Nevada, is a Storey County Commissioner.

Voters in November will be voting on closing down brothels at least one of the seven Nevada counties where they're legally operating. The question will be on the ballot in Lyon County, where Hof owns four brothels. Activists are also gathering signatures to try to get to get measure on the ballot in Nye County, where Hof owns two more brothels in the desert outside the city of Pahrump.

He painted the anti-brothel efforts as political retribution that's tied to his opponent, but Oscarson and the referendum backers deny any connection.

Most brothels operate in rural areas of Nevada. They're banned in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno.

Hof said Tuesday he's downsizing his business by selling off some brothels to focus more on politics.

Oscarson and Hof previously faced off in 2016 when Hof ran for the seat as a Libertarian. Oscarson won with 60 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.