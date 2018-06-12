Your 2 Cents: President Trump And Kim Jong Un Historic Meeting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President Trump And Kim Jong Un Historic Meeting

Posted: Updated:

I condemned it, a lot of pundits and critics did too, but it turns out President Trump knew what he was doing with his tough talk to Kim Jong Un, it helped lead to their historic summit meeting last night. Here's what you had to say about it...

Patrick first: "Trump has rewritten the rules of engagement with a dictator, and last night, rewrote history after 65+ years." 

Skip N Rosemary was skeptical saying: "Paper is just paper, lets see what really happens!!!!!"

Another Skip argued: "No secret about President Trump being unconventional....he got the job done with starting the PEACE process."

Chris writes: "He knows what he is doing..it's basically his previous job. He knows people."

Pama from Mustang said: "..looks like a little kid (Kim) trying to get Daddy(Trump) to pay attention to him. He finally got it, and is beaming and basking in it. Well played President Trump."

Phil is not a Trump fan and is took it out on me writing: "If Obama had done the same thing you'd be throwing a temper tantrum at how amateur hour it was to extend to the dictator what he and his father and grandfather before him had never been able to extract from the West - legitimacy." 

And finally this from Brian: "Master negotiation tactics on full display. Sit back and learn, young grasshopper."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.