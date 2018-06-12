AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

A stranded raccoon is generating a lot of social media interest as it scales an office building in downtown St. Paul.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

How do you count deaths from a hurricane?

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

One of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers has died in southern Utah at age 94.

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Residents cast their vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Finn, a golden retriever puppy, decides to take a rest in the middle of auditorium after owner Korey Pow cast her vote at a polling station in the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.

The ballots asked voters to fill in ovals to rank gubernatorial candidates and a few legislative and federal hopefuls from first to last.

Maine became the first state to adopt a system called ranked-choice voting, which made its statewide debut in the primary election.

What will ranked-choice voting mean for Maine? Some of Maine's 11 Democratic and Republican candidates hoping to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage encouraged supporters to test the limits of the never-before-used statewide primary system.

One Republican candidate asked voters to select one first-choice candidate and leave the rest of the ballot blank. Two Democrats asked Mainers to vote for them as their first and second-place candidates.

SO, WHY IS MAINE USING RANKED CHOICE VOTING?

The history of ranked-choice voting in Maine dates back to 2001 when a lawmaker introduced a bill to create it.

The idea gained support - with Portland adopting the system for mayoral races in 2010 - but it was unsuccessful statewide until 2016 when 52 percent of Maine voters OK'd the system by ballot referendum.

Nine of the past 11 gubernatorial elections have resulted in winners who had failed to get a majority of the vote. Electoral reform group Fair Vote and the Texas-based nonprofit Action Now Initiative have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring ranked-choice voting to Maine.

In May 2017, Maine's high court advised that parts of the ranked-choice voting law are unconstitutional when it comes to legislative and gubernatorial November elections.

Lawmakers last fall blocked the rollout of ranked-choice voting. They passed a law essentially giving voters until Dec. 1, 2021, to change the Maine Constitution to allow the system to be used in gubernatorial and legislative elections.

Supporters got enough signatures to allow the use of ranked-choice voting in Tuesday's gubernatorial and legislative primaries. A separate ballot question on Tuesday aims to nullify the legislative delay, letting the system go into effect in some November elections.

SO HOW DOES THIS SYSTEM WORK?

Voters rank candidates from first to last on their ballot, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority. If not, candidates are eliminated one by one and their remaining votes reallocated in what amounts to a mathematical game of survival.

The eventual winner might not be the candidate who had the most first-place votes, but rather the one who tallies the highest number of second- or even third-place votes.

Voters can also simply fill in one oval with their first-choice candidate.

WHEN WILL MAINE KNOW ITS PRIMARY WINNERS?

It could take some time.

Democratic Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says that if there's no majority winner in Tuesday's primary elections, then the results of additional rounds of ranked-choice tabulations won't be known until sometime in the following week after the election.

Dunlap said a courier service has been contracted to begin retrieving the results from town clerks on Thursday.

The office isn't committing to a day in which the unofficial voting outcome will be announced but said it will be in the week after the election.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS?

Advocates say it helps promote civility, end election spoilers and ensure the eventual winner receives majority support.

Supporters also say the system avoids the cost of a separate runoff election and encourages collaboration among candidates.

Some proponents have pointed with dismay to Republican Gov. Paul LePage's election in 2010 with 38.1 percent of votes in a five-way race.

WHAT ARE THE DRAWBACKS?

Critics say ranked-choice is confusing and leads to bland campaigns in which candidates steer clear of contentious topics because they don't want to alienate any voters.

Jason McDaniel, associate political science professor at San Francisco State University, says his research shows ranked-choice voting increases the rate of ballot errors and disqualifies ballots, particularly among lower-income residents.

___

