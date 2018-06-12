FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing charged with assault

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a gun that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, has been charged with second-degree assault.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

A school superintendent in New Jersey charged with public defecation doesn't offer an explanation during a brief court hearing.

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

DENVER (AP) - An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department earlier in the day and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown bar on June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of a blood-alcohol content test, which has not yet been received, authorities said.

"We are filing this charge now rather than waiting until the BAC report is received, which we understand could take another week, because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

The FBI declined comment Tuesday "in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation," spokeswoman Amy Sanders said.

"The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process," she said.

Booking documents do not indicate if Bishop has hired an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.