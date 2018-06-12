Body Found Saturday At Lake Thunderbird Identified - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Body Found Saturday At Lake Thunderbird Identified

According to police, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. According to police, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The body found in a pickup Saturday at Lake Thunderbird has been identified by the state medical examiner's office.

Charles French, 75, of Norman, was identified as the body found in the pickup. A Silver Alert was issued for French on May 18.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered the vehicle from the lake after lake goers said their boats were running over an object.

The state medical examiner's office will determine French's cause and manner of death.

