Edmond Schools Changes Policy To Recruit Teachers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Schools Changes Policy To Recruit Teachers

Posted: Updated:
[file] [file]
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond Public Schools is changing policy after losing out on teachers.

Its school board voted to open its schools to the children of their teachers not living in the district. Every other major school district in the metro already provides the perk to its teachers.

“I had to take a day off of work to attend anything they did,” said Edmond School Teacher Shelly Hale, whose kids attended school in Moore.

Hale fell in love with her Edmond school family and decided against moving to Moore to teach.

The district says many teachers have moved on due to the policy.

“We’ve had teachers tell us when they leave they would have stayed, but they wanted to teach where their kids go to school,” said Edmond Public School Chief Human Resource Officer Randy Decker.

The district calls it a “recruiting tool” and right now districts are in a mad dash to scoop up qualified help. 

Decker said the district is currently trying to fill 85 to 95 teaching positions.

“I think it will make a world of difference,” said Hale.

  • NewsMore>>

  • School For OKC’s Homeless Children Breaks Ground On Expansion

    School For OKC’s Homeless Children Breaks Ground On Expansion

    Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community.Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community.
    Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community.Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community.

    Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community. 

    More >>

    Positive Tomorrows, a metro elementary school for homeless children, is getting a new building thanks to help from the Oklahoma City community. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma DHS Whistleblower Fired

    Oklahoma DHS Whistleblower Fired

    One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired.One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired.
    One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired.One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired.

    One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired. 

    More >>

    One of the whistleblowers in a special News 9 investigation into DHS has been fired. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.