Large Power Outage Reported In OKC Metro

More than 8,400 OG&E customers were without power Tuesday afternoon in the Oklahoma City metro, according to OG&E System Watch.

According to OG&E System Watch, more than 7,200 customers in Warr Acres are without power about 4:30 p.m.; more than 1,150 customers in Oklahoma City are also without power.

The estimated restoration time was 5:40 p.m. Tuesday and a majority of the customers had their power restored by then.

OG&E did not give a reason for why so many outages were been reported.

If you are experiencing an outage in the OG&E service area, call 800-522-6870 or click here to report the outage online.