Large Power Outage Reported In OKC Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY -

More than 8,400 OG&E customers were without power Tuesday afternoon in the Oklahoma City metro, according to OG&E System Watch.

According to OG&E System Watch, more than 7,200 customers in Warr Acres are without power about 4:30 p.m.; more than 1,150 customers in Oklahoma City are also without power.

The estimated restoration time was 5:40 p.m. Tuesday and a majority of the customers had their power restored by then.

OG&E did not give a reason for why so many outages were been reported.

If you are experiencing an outage in the OG&E service area, call 800-522-6870 or click here to report the outage online.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
