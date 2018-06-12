Officials identify body as that of missing Oklahoma man

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A body discovered in a pickup truck recovered from Lake Thunderbird has been identified as that of a missing Norman man.

Amy Elliott of the State Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday the body is that of 74-year-old Charles French, who was reported missing by his son last month.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the pickup containing French's body was recovered on Saturday from Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Investigators say French was last seen on May 2, when he refused medical treatment for head injuries suffered in a car accident on April 30. French then borrowed the pickup that was found in the lake.

Elliott says more tests are required to determine the cause and manner of French's death.

