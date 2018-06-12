Oklahoma health agency restores child abuse prevention fund

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials say they are restoring funding for mandated child abuse prevention programs.

The state Department of Health says it will restore $2 million for contracts for the Office of Child Abuse Prevention for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Former agency leaders cut funding for the current fiscal year after announcing a budget shortfall. State auditors and investigators later said money was available, but that funds had been moved into areas that made it appear unavailable.

No illegal activity is alleged.

Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates said Monday the program is important to child abuse prevention efforts and that restoring funding fulfills a mandate from the Legislature.

The agency says restoring the funds will provide up to 10 contracts.

