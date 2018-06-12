School chief doesn't explain public defecation at hearing

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

A school superintendent in New Jersey charged with public defecation doesn't offer an explanation during a brief court hearing.

One of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers has died in southern Utah at age 94.

A Kansas City businessman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his conviction in a $220 million predatory payday lending operation.

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.

Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.".

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) - A school superintendent accused of repeatedly relieving himself during early morning workouts and leaving piles of his own feces next to a track at a New Jersey high school didn't explain his behavior during a brief court hearing Tuesday.

Thomas Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. He appeared before a municipal court judge Tuesday morning.

Authorities say surveillance video caught Tramaglini in the act in late April following an early-morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities. Police said staff members were watching to see who'd been leaving human feces on the property.

The 42-year-old Tramaglini is superintendent of the Kenilworth school district, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away. He's on paid leave from his $147,000-a-year job.

At Tuesday's hearing, Tramaglini's attorneys said they'd only been shown part of the surveillance video. The judge told attorneys for both sides to address the issue and return for a hearing at a later date.

Tramaglini and his attorneys didn't comment as they left the courthouse.

