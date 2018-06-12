Water service restored at Oklahoma State Reformatory

GRANITE, Okla. (AP) - State prison officials say water service has been fully restored at a southwestern Oklahoma prison where a water line leak emptied a water tower.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says water service was restored Tuesday at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, a 110-year-old minimum security prison for men. The facility currently houses 1,042 inmates.

The outage began Sunday when staff at the prison discovered that its 250,000-gallon water tower had drained, causing water service to be shut off. Officials learned Monday that the source of the problem was a leak in Granite that caused area water towers to drain.

During the outage, portable water tanks provided water for drinking and food preparation and inmates were given 1-gallon jugs to carry drinking water to their housing units.

