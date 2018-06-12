Frenchman in US beard contest pleads guilty in drug case

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and has become the first state to also target the company's executives.

An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.".

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Latest: US commits to 'security guarantees' for NKorea

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

MIAMI (AP) - A Frenchman arrested when he arrived in the United States for a world beard-growing championship pleaded guilty in Miami federal court Tuesday to participating in worldwide online illicit drug sales using the alias "OxyMonster."

Gal Vallerius, 36, pleaded guilty to drug distribution conspiracy and money laundering charges. Vallerius admitted he first sold and then began orchestrating online sales of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone and other drugs on a dark web site known as the Dream Market.

Court documents describe Dream Market as one of the largest criminal sites where anonymous buyers and sellers do transactions using bitcoin and other virtual currencies. Three days before Vallerius was arrested in August 2017, authorities say there were more than 94,000 listings on Dream Market - including some 47,000 illegal drug listings.

Vallerius, who sports a long brownish-red beard, was already under investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration when he was detained at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while en route from Paris to the World Moustache and Beard Championships in Austin, Texas. He had entered the full-beard category.

At the hearing, Vallerius admitted he initially began as a Dream Market vendor selling oxycodone and Ritalin using the "OxyMonster" name. Then he was hired to act as an administrator and moderator of Dream Market to facilitate the illegal transactions, according to court documents.

"Guilty," Vallerius, who is from the Brittany region of France, said in Hebrew through a court interpreter.

Undercover DEA agents made numerous purchases through Dream Market of drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, LSD and hydrocodone. The drugs were shipped via mail to various addresses in the Miami area.

DEA also discovered that Vallerius had Instagram and Twitter accounts. They compared the writing style of "OxyMonster" on the Dream Market forum to the writing style of Vallerius on his social media accounts.

"Agents discovered many similarities in the use of words and punctuation, including: the word "cheers," double exclamation marks, frequent use of quotation marks, and intermittent French posts," court documents say.

Agents were later able to link Vallerius to Dream Market through searches of his laptop computer and other electronic devices seized at the Atlanta airport.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend that U.S. District Judge Robert Scola impose a 20-year prison sentence for Vallerius, but he could get time shaved off through his agreement to cooperate in further investigation of the online drug sales.

In addition, Vallerius may serve some of his sentence in Great Britain, France or Israel - he is a citizen of all three nations - under an international prisoner transfer program.

"They have to agree," said defense attorney Anthony Natale. "At this point we don't know which specific country."

Vallerius mainly spoke to answer the judge's questions, but added that he was saddened he could not remain in the U.S. because of his felony convictions.

"It is unfortunate ... I cannot enjoy this beautiful country and everything it has to offer," he said.

Scola is scheduled to sentence Vallerius on Sept. 25.

