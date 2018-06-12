Sexual harassment seen as threat to new female scientists - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sexual harassment seen as threat to new female scientists

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report is urging a culture change in U.S. colleges and universities that train scientists so women won't be bullied out of the field.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says science should treat sexual harassment as seriously as research misconduct.

Tuesday's report cites one university system survey that found 20 percent of female science students and more than 40 percent of female medical students had reported experiencing sexual harassment from faculty or staff.

Among the recommendations: greater gender equity in hiring, especially in leadership positions, to improve diversity and inclusion. It also suggests changes in how students are trained in science fields so they aren't as vulnerable to a single mentor.

