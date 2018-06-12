Inmates flood Kentucky police chief's office with sewage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Inmates flood Kentucky police chief's office with sewage

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:27:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete...More >>
    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.".More >>

  • Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:27:17 GMT
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>
    Israeli authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time.More >>

  • Extreme fire danger forces another national forest to close

    Extreme fire danger forces another national forest to close

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:27:09 GMT
    (Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe...More >>
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.More >>
    •   

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Inmates housed in an aging lockup flooded a Kentucky police chief's office with sewage by flushing jumpsuits and shredded bedding down the toilets.

A week after the wastewater overflow, more repairs are needed before Louisville Metro Chief Steve Conrad can use his office again. Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay tells news outlets he's using another workspace in the meantime.

The June 5 flooding was revealed during a Metro Council budget hearing Monday.

The inmates were in a 1950s-era lockup above police headquarters that was initially closed a decade ago because it didn't meet safety standards. But more recently, jail officials moved in about 35 security prisoners because the main jail is overcrowded. Those inmates have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.