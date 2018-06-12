Democrats in tight primary contest for Nevada governor nod

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A woman accused of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 refused to attend a hearing before the state parole board that could have helped her get out of prison earlier.

A woman accused of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 refused to attend a hearing before the state parole board that could have helped...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman accused of helping a former street preacher k...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman accused of helping a former street preacher k...

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

The legal marijuana industry in Alaska is seeking changes to a tax structure that many see as burdensome or unworkable.

The legal marijuana industry in Alaska is seeking changes to a tax structure that many see as burdensome or unworkable.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, Alaska Cannabis Club CEO Charlo Greene prepares to roll a joint at the medical marijuana dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska. In their zeal to get voters to support legalizing adult ...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, Alaska Cannabis Club CEO Charlo Greene prepares to roll a joint at the medical marijuana dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska. In their zeal to get voters to support legalizing adult ...

A school superintendent in New Jersey charged with public defecation doesn't offer an explanation during a brief court hearing.

A school superintendent in New Jersey charged with public defecation doesn't offer an explanation during a brief court hearing.

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this June 6, 2018, photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani, right, hugs Anthony Gonzalez while campaigning in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democra...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak meets with people during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates organized by Nevada faith groups. The fiercest primary election batt...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2014 file photo, Rep. Steven Horsford takes the stage to speak at an event with former President Bill Clinton in Las Vegas. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid, but ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this June 6, 2018, photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani, right, speaks with Susan Garcia, center, and Aileen Vides while campaigning in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year ...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada voters were deciding a competitive Democratic primary race for governor Tuesday, a contest that became the state's most closely watched after President Donald Trump helped clear a path to the GOP nomination for vulnerable Sen. Dean Heller.

Heller, the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, was originally expected to face a tough challenge from Republican Danny Tarkanian until Trump asked him to run for Congress instead.

Heller now can expect to breeze through his primary and focus on a November battle with Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is expected to easily win her party's backing against five others.

The toughest choice for Democrats was a close battle between Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak and Christina Giunchigliani - each hoping to be Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades.

Two longtime Democratic voters in Sparks, both 67, parted ways on the race.

Medical technician Pamela Jones said she voted for Sisolak because he seemed more honest. Retired AT&T worker Debora Lee said she went for Giunchigliani because she liked her record in the state legislature.

Both candidates have pledged to stand up to Trump and the National Rifle Association.

Sisolak, 64, is chair of the powerful governing body for Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and about two-thirds of the state's residents. He became a prominent figure in the wake of an October mass shooting outside a hotel-casino.

But Giunchigliani paints Sisolak as too moderate and has knocked him for receiving an "A-" minus rating from the National Rifle Association in 2012.

Giunchigliani, who goes by "Chris G," is a 63-year-old former state legislator and teacher. She's earned backing from the women's group Emily's List and on Sunday picked up an endorsement from Hillary Clinton. She made a robocall for Giunchigliani and referred to her as "an extraordinary progressive leader"

Sisolak, who has held more moderate positions in the past, says he's best-positioned to take on Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in November.

Laxalt is expected to win the GOP primary and was endorsed by Trump on Tuesday. He backed Trump in 2016 and campaign spokesman Parker Briden said in a statement they were honored to have the president's support.

Laxalt, hoping to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy who has served as attorney general since 2015. He's the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.

Laxalt is backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Americans for Prosperity.

Voter Wes Elliott, 70, is also a Trump supporter, calling him "exactly what the doctor ordered."

Elliott said he voted for Laxalt because he likes the candidate's character and the fact he's a military veteran.

Speaking at a pre-election party in Las Vegas on Monday night, Laxalt called Giunchigliani and Sisolak "a couple of the most liberal candidates that have ever run in the history of this state."

Another key Trump supporter, Tarkanian, is favored in the Republican race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. It is one of two swing seats in Nevada that Democrats are hoping to hold while they make gains elsewhere to win control of the U.S. House.

Tarkanian, the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, has run unsuccessfully for several offices over the past decade.

He is in a nine-way primary and is expected to face wealthy Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee in November. Lee faces six opponents in her primary.

Primary contests for Nevada's other swing district, the 4th Congressional District, is expected to produce a November rematch of two former congressmen.

Former Rep. Steven Horsford is leading a six-way Democratic primary for his former seat. Horsford held the Democratic-leaning seat for one term before losing in 2014 to Republican Cresent Hardy, who is running again this year and leading a six-way GOP race for the seat. Hardy lost in 2016 to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who is not seeking re-election after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The most serious primary challenge to an incumbent member of Nevada's congressional delegation is conservative activist Sharron Angle's bid for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.

Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP's nominee to replace Reid.

She has faced criticism for statements on guns, immigration and other issues, but incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei is favored. Amodei has been in office since 2011 and represents a conservative northern Nevada district.

Voters on Tuesday were also deciding inter-party races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. They'll narrow the field in nonpartisan runoff races for the state Supreme Court and Clark County sheriff. Voters will settle about 30 primary battles for state legislative seats.

One of those races in Nye County pits incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump against Nevada's most famous pimp, Dennis Hof.

Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," owns half a dozen brothels that could be threatened this year under proposals to ban such businesses in two of the state's seven counties where they're legally operating.

Hof has said the proposed brothel bans are a political attack tied to Oscarson, something Oscarson has denied.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.