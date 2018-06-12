Trump Says 'War Games' Are 'Inappropriate' After North Korea Summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document that Mr. Trump described as "important" and "comprehensive," to conclude their meetings in Singapore.

The document, which offers few details about how the aims will be accomplished, says North Korea commits to working towards denuclearization.

Mr. Trump said it would be "inappropriate" for the U.S. to perform joint military exercises with South Korea while working out this deal with North Korea, declaring such "war games" to be "provocative."

Mr. Trump said he "absolutely" will invite Kim to the White House. Mr. Trump said he thinks the summit went "better than anybody could have expected."

As they began the summit, Mr. Trump said he thinks he and Kim will have a "terrific relationship," and Kim, through a translator, said North Korea had to overcome a number of "obstacles" to get to this moment.

Mr. Trump and Kim participated in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, followed by an expanded meeting including their top advisers, and a working lunch.

Mr. Trump said it would be "inappropriate" for the U.S. to perform joint military exercises with South Korea while working out this deal with North Korea, declaring such "war games" to be "provocative."

Mr. Trump said sanctions will remain in place until the nukes are gone. The sanctions will go away "once we can be sure the nukes are no longer a factor," he said.

Mr. Trump not only claimed he invited Kim to the White House, but claimed Kim has "accepted" that invitation.

Mr. Trump said human rights were brought up during his conversation with Kim. "It was discussed," Mr. Trump said, adding that the issue was discussed "relatively briefly."

Mr. Trump, asked if he would be open to reducing troop levels in South Korea, said the U.S. won't be reducing anything.

"We're not reducing anything," Mr. Trump said. But he quickly added that eventually he would like to see fewer Americans in South Korea.

Mr. Trump claimed Kim told him North Korea is already destroying a "major" missile testing site.

"The past does not have to define the future," Mr. Trump said, suggesting that the two nations need not be enemies.

Mr. Trump claimed that, this time, it won't be like past administrations' attempts to deal with North Korea.