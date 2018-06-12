Businessman wins primary in race to succeed firebrand LePage

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe...

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

Comcast bid for Fox is next after favorable AT&T ruling

Comcast bid for Fox is next after favorable AT&T ruling

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

Voters in Maine have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace term-limited firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Voters in Maine have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace term-limited firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.

Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican businessman Shawn Moody won Tuesday's ranked-choice voting primary in the race to succeed Maine's firebrand Gov. Paul LePage, while no clear majority winner had emerged in the Democratic primary.

The founder of a string of auto repair shops won a majority of the Republican vote, meaning there's no need for additional rounds of voting under the voting system used in a statewide primary for the first time in U.S. history.

"I think Mainers have spoken," Moody said. "They want a businessperson, an outsider. And they're not ready to turn Augusta back over to the politicians."

The Associated Press did not call the Democratic primary as no candidate was close to the majority needed to be declared the outright winner, so more tabulations are required next week under ranked-choice voting. Last-place candidates will be eliminated and votes reallocated until there is a winner, a process that may take more than a week.

According to returns tabulated by The Associated Press, Moody was leading state Sen. Garrett Mason by about 30 percentage points as midnight arrived and more than 60 percent of the expected vote was counted.

A field of 11 Democrats and Republicans sought their party's nomination for the opportunity to succeed LePage, who streamlined government, lowered taxes and trimmed welfare but also angered some with his harsh tone and policy decisions.

Moody, who as a high school senior founded a successful chain of auto collision centers, has cast himself as the "outsider businessman" in the style of LePage and Republican President Trump.

Moody, 58, has served as a trustee at the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System. He unsuccessfully ran for governor against LePage as an independent in 2010, and enrolled in the Republican Party last year.

"I don't have maybe baggage so to speak politically," Moody said. "I think Maine people want a fresh start."

In the Democratic primary, Attorney General Janet Mills and attorney Adam Cote both had more than 25 percent of the vote with more than 60 percent of the expected vote counted.

LePage on Tuesday, a long-time opponent of ranked voting, called the election overhaul the "most horrific thing in the world." He threatened not to certify Tuesday's election results, but Maine's top election official quickly said that the governor can't stop primary election results from moving forward.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said the governor could refuse to sign a proclamation of the results but that still wouldn't stop the nominations from taking effect.

"He can bluster," Dunlap said.

LePage, a fiscal conservative who has compared his style to President Donald Trump's, was elected in 2010 in a multicandidate race amid a Tea Party wave of conservatism.

He declined to endorse a candidate, but his family has ties to Moody. LePage's daughter, Lauren, worked for Moody's campaign, and his wife, Ann, endorsed Moody in campaign ads.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.