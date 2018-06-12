Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday
(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...
(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush is celebrati...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...
Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...
A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...
Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.More >>
(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...
The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.More >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program
