Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on Sunday

Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

Trump delivers warning on trade as he leaves G-7 summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.

Seattle poised to repeal new tax opposed by Amazon

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

#MeToo cases in the spotlight as Southern Baptists convene

Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...

14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

The U.S. agency that oversees immigration applications is launching an office that will focus on identifying Americans suspected of cheating to get citizenship and seek to strip them of it.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Latest: Trump shows Kim inside of his presidential limo

(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush is celebrati...

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation's 41st president wants a low-key day and "no presents."

Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.

Bush is spending the summer in Kennebunkport without his wife of 73 years, who died in April. Her 93rd birthday would've been last Friday.

