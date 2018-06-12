My 2 Cents: President Trump And Kim Jong Un Historic Meeting

Was President Trump just incredibly lucky with his name calling and baiting of Kim Jong Un, or did he know what he was doing dressing down the young dictator?

I know his "little rocket man" comments made me uneasy, but his tough talk, which is unusual from an American President, seemed to resonate with Kim.

Most of us never dreamed that bluster would lead to tonight's historic meeting between the two leaders.

Critics who blasted the President's tweets as dangerous to the point of threatening a nuclear war, aren't giving him credit for his unconventional approach to diplomacy, instead they're now questioning whether he is prepared for talks with the young leader.

Kim barely had any training before his father died and left him in charge.

He's been learning on the job for the past 7 years.

Mr. Trump called his bluff, and canceled the summit once when Kim started misbehaving, and only when the young dictator calmed down and asked him to reconsider did the President agree to meet.

Now, once again, Trump critics say Kim has already won because he's being seen as an equal to the American President.

I doubt that, but one thing is for sure, President Trump is re-writing all the rules on international relations.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.