WATCH: Lincoln Riley Talks Kyler Murray's Football Future

OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
Dean Blevins & Harold Kuntz talk all things Kyler Murray, Bob Stoops, Paul George, US Open and World Cup on this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Dean Blevins & Harold Kuntz talk all things Kyler Murray, Bob Stoops, Paul George, US Open and World Cup on this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.More >>
Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championshipsweep Friday night, President Trump said he won't be inviting them to the White House.More >>
Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championshipsweep Friday night, President Trump said he won't be inviting them to the White House.More >>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring home their third NBA championship in four years.More >>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring home their third NBA championship in four years.More >>