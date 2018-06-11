WATCH: Lincoln Riley Talks Kyler Murray's Football Future - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Talks Kyler Murray's Football Future

All the college football talk as of late has centered around the future of OU's Kyler Murray after the two-sport star was selected No. 9 overall in the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics. 

Murray, along with redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall, is expected to compete for the Sooners' starting quarterback job this fall, with many projecting Murray to win the battle. 

OU head coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on that topic while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview. Check out part of the interview in the video above. 

