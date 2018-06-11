Oklahoma high court mulls challenge to tax for teacher pay

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Attorneys representing Oklahoma teachers say a plan to overturn a package of tax hikes for funding teacher pay raises and public schools is deeply flawed and should be tossed by the state's highest court.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a plan to ask voters to repeal tax hikes on cigarettes, fuel and energy production approved by the Legislature this year. The money from the taxes was to be used to fund an average $6,100 teacher pay increase.

An anti-tax group led by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn has launched a referendum petition seeking a vote to overturn the taxes. But groups representing Oklahoma teachers say the petition is flawed and should be rejected by the court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.