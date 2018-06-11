OKC Twin Peaks Waitress Arrested, Accused Of Skimming Credit Cards

A now former employee of the Twin Peaks restaurant near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard is accused of identity theft.

Oklahoma City Police arrested Rachael Tyler, 34, last week after a restaurant manager spotted Tyler’s unusual behavior on surveillance cameras.

“She noticed one of the waitresses, she was actually a new waitress,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Her first day on the job and had been taking credit cards, and appeared to be swiping them on something maybe in the pocket of her pants.”

The manager told police she watched surveillance video of Tyler swiping four or five cards illegally.

Officers were unable to determine the exact number of skimmed credit cards and were unable to track customers' names.

“Clearly, she uses people’s credit cards constantly to ring in payments,” said Morgan. “And it’s a good thing the manager caught this before she could do more damage.”

Police also learned Tyler had Oklahoma City traffic warrants and was wanted out of Tulsa County for white collar crimes and burglary.

“Obviously some of those are white collar related,” said Morgan. “So, it’s possible they are related to similar incidents.”

The restaurant's district manager said they are cooperating with the authorities in this matter and would not release the surveillance video or any information related to the alleged crimes.

Police said this is a good reminder to pay close attention to bank and credit card statements if you recently visited the restaurant.

“If you notice there is an unauthorized charge,” said Morgan. “Contact your credit union and bank and make sure to make a police report.”

Tyler worked at the same restaurant about a year ago. The manager told police she was not sure if the former employee was skimming cards then.