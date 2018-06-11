1 Dead Following Stabbing In SW OKC

One person has died following a stabbing Monday afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers were called to the stabbing in the 1400 block of Southwest 45th Street.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said this was a domestic-related situation and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the names of the those involved have not been released.

