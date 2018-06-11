Seattle tax opposed by Amazon will be likely be rescinded

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference says a civil rights pioneer who worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has died.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.

Seattle tax opposed by Amazon will be likely be rescinded

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle city leaders say they'll work to repeal a tax passed just last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.

Amazon and other businesses had sharply criticized the levy, and the online retail giant even temporarily halted construction planning on a new high-rise building near its Seattle headquarters in protest.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and seven of the nine City Councilmembers said in a statement Monday that an expected November referendum challenge to the tax would be "a prolonged, expensive political fight" and that the council will this week consider legislation to rescind the tax.

The City Council unanimously passed a plan in May that taxed businesses making at least $20 million in gross revenues about $275 per full-time worker each year. It would have raised roughly $48 million a year for housing and homeless services.

