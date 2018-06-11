Police: Road Rage Incident Ends With One Man Pooping On Another

Sasha, an 8-month-old pit bull, was sitting outside of her Stockton, California, home Sunday, June 3 when flames began to engulf the apartment building.More >>
Sasha, an 8-month-old pit bull, was sitting outside of her Stockton, California, home Sunday, June 3 when flames began to engulf the apartment building.More >>
Police say one man defecated on another man during a road rage episode in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say one man defecated on another man during a road rage episode in Pennsylvania.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.