Tyson Recalls Frozen Chicken Due To Contamination Risk

NEWS

Tyson Recalls Frozen Chicken Due To Contamination Risk

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that were shipped to stores nationwide. 

The company stated the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic, the U.S.D.A. announced. 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package and were produced on May 17, 2018. 

The chicken packaged in 12-pound boxes containing 3-pound plastic bags labeled as “uncooked, breaded, original chicken tenderloins” with the lot code “1378NLR02” were shipped to food service establishments nationwide, according to the food administration.

The U.S.D.A. said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
