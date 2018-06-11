IHOP Announces Temporary Name Change To IHOB

The restaurant formerly known as IHOP has officially announced why they're replacing the P in their name with a B. The name change is temporary and is meant to highlight the fact that they have more than pancakes on the menu.

The official IHOB Twitter account put a big picture at the top that says "Burgers!" They also say "burgers are so burgerin' good, we're changing our name to IHOB for burgers."

The restaurant chain teased the name change last week. They've been IHOP for 60 years, the account states.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Their public relations campaign used humor to build anticipation for the name change.