Officials Say OKCPS Summer Feeding Program Being Underused

The State Department of Education and Oklahoma City Public Schools want to remind the public about their free meals program available this summer.

State and local district leaders want the kids in the district to use the meals available to them. According to the State Department of Education, 62% of students in Oklahoma City qualify for free and reduced lunch.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said roughly 6 % of those were receiving meals through the Summer Food Service Program.

Area Schools, churches, and non profits have signed-up as program sponsors to act as meal sites during summer. The meals offered are breakfast and lunch, and are offered to anyone under the age of 18. No ID or paperwork is required.

All the meals provided follow federal nutrition guidelines and include a grain, protein, fruit or vegetable and milk.

The list of feeding sites include 12 elementary and 2 high-schools and several offsite locations. The service runs until July 20, 2018.

For a list of locations, click here.