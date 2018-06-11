Crews Extinguish Fire At Transmission Shop In West OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Extinguish Fire At Transmission Shop In West OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a business fire early Monday morning in west Oklahoma City. 

Officials responded to ATC Drivetrain Inc., near Reno Avenue and North Morgan Road around 4:00 a.m. 

According to firefighters at the scene, a parts machine was turned on without water running through it, which caused it to overheat. Firefighters said a large portion of the building was filled with smoke as a result of the fire.

The fire was contained to the machine. 

Employees were evacuated out of the building while the fire was contained. No injuries were reported. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.