Crews Extinguish Fire At Transmission Shop In West OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a business fire early Monday morning in west Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to ATC Drivetrain Inc., near Reno Avenue and North Morgan Road around 4:00 a.m.

According to firefighters at the scene, a parts machine was turned on without water running through it, which caused it to overheat. Firefighters said a large portion of the building was filled with smoke as a result of the fire.

The fire was contained to the machine.

Employees were evacuated out of the building while the fire was contained. No injuries were reported.