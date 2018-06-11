Oklahoma Couple's Groom Cake Was Talk Of The Wedding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Couple's Groom Cake Was Talk Of The Wedding

ANTLERS, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma couple is bucking the trend when it comes to a traditional groom's cake.

Dustin and Heather Moreland had a life-size buck deer groom's cake at their wedding earlier this Spring.

Their friend and longtime baker Patricia Gail spent 40 hours creating the life-sized buck.  Patricia Gail says she used about 50 pounds of icing and about 25 different cakes weighing about 200 pounds.

The deer had eyelashes and the antlers were real from a deer Patricia's dad harvested.

Patricia Gail, by the way is from Antlers, Oklahoma.

