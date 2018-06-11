Phoenix police standoff ends, 2nd man held with dog's help

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on Sunday

Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...

One suspect is arrested and another may still be in a house that caught fire after the men allegedly fired at officers who surrounded them.

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.

The U.S. agency that oversees immigration applications is launching an office that will focus on identifying Americans suspected of cheating to get citizenship and seek to strip them of it.

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Latest: Trump says we'll 'know soon' if deal will happen

PHOENIX (AP) - A standoff between Phoenix police and two armed men who had holed up inside a burning house ended after the confrontation stretched into a second day and officers realized there was no third suspect inside the home as they initially believed, police said Monday.

The second man was taken into custody early Monday with the help of a male Belgian Malinois police dog named Lumpi, who bit him, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. The fire had been extinguished by then.

The standoff at the home had continued after that suspect's arrest because he lied that there was a third man inside, Fortune said. It ended two hours later when officers discovered there was no one in the home.

The first suspect arrested during the standoff that began around midday Sunday was identified as 37-year-old Kenny Keyes.

The second suspect is a 26-year-old man whose identification was being withheld until he was formally booked.

Suspects repeatedly shot from the house during the confrontation, but officers were unhurt, Fortune said. Authorities responded with tear gas.

Fortune said the house caught fire, and police officers used fire hoses to put out the flames.

"Even through all that danger, and being shot at, our officers still engaged and tried to help that suspect" by fighting the blaze, she said.

The situation began shortly before noon Sunday when one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at a person who tried to stop them from robbing a business and police tracked their getaway car to the home, where they barricaded themselves inside.

Officers were able to evacuate people from adjacent homes as the standoff stretched on for hours, Fortune said.

