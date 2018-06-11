Nevada primary: Heller safe, 2 Democrats battle for governor

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar...

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

A Kirtland Air Force Base high-ranking officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Latest: No current plans for Moon to go to Singapore

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this June 6, 2018, photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani, right, hugs Anthony Gonzalez while campaigning in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democra...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak meets with people during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates organized by Nevada faith groups. The fiercest primary election batt...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2014 file photo, Rep. Steven Horsford takes the stage to speak at an event with former President Bill Clinton in Las Vegas. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid, but ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this June 6, 2018, photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani, right, speaks with Susan Garcia, center, and Aileen Vides while campaigning in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year ...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Dean Heller, the most vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump, leaving a contentious Democratic battle for governor as Nevada's most closely-watched primary race.

Heller, the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, faces four lesser-known candidates in the primary after the president persuaded Republican Danny Tarkanian to drop out. Tarkanian is seeking a U.S. House seat, instead.

Heller is expected to face Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is expected to sail through a six-way primary for her party's nomination Tuesday.

The toughest choice for Democrats will be a close battle between Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak and Christina Giunchigliani - each hoping to be Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades.

Both candidates have pledged to stand up to Trump and the National Rifle Association.

Sisolak is chair of the powerful governing body for Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and about two-thirds of the state's residents. The 64-year-old became a prominent figure in the wake of an October mass shooting outside a hotel-casino on the Strip and he's been outraising his opponents in the primary.

But Giunchigliani paints Sisolak as being too moderate and has knocked him for receiving an "A-" minus rating from the NRA in 2012.

Giunchigliani, who goes by "Chris G," is a 63-year-old former state legislator and teacher. She's earned backing from women's group Emily's List and says she's the most progressive candidate in the race.

Sisolak, who has held more moderate positions in the past, says he's best-positioned to take on Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in November. Laxalt is expected to win the GOP primary for the governor's race.

Laxalt, hoping to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy who has served as the state's chief prosecutor since 2015. He's the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.

Laxalt, who is backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Americans for Prosperity, supported Trump in 2016.

Another key Trump supporter, Tarkanian, is favored in the Republican race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District - one of two swing seats in Nevada that Democrats are hoping to hold while they make gains elsewhere and win control of the U.S. House.

Tarkanian, the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, has run unsuccessfully for several offices over the past decade.

He is running in a nine-way primary and is expected to face wealthy Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee in the general election. Lee is facing six others in her primary race.

Primary contests for Nevada's other swing district, the 4th House seat, is expected to produce a November rematch for two former congressmen.

Former Rep. Steven Horsford is leading a six-way Democratic primary for his former seat that includes state Sen. Patricia Spearman. Horsford held the Democratic-leaning seat for one term before losing in 2014 to Republican Cresent Hardy, who is running again this year and leading a six-way GOP race for the seat. Hardy lost in 2016 to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who announced he wouldn't seek re-election this year after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The most serious primary challenge to an incumbent member of Nevada's congressional delegation is conservative activist Sharron Angle's bid for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.

Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP's nominee to replace Reid.

She faced criticism for statements on guns, immigration and other issues in the past, but incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei is favored in their battle for the Republican nomination.

Amodei has been in office since 2011 and represents a conservative northern Nevada district.

Voters on Tuesday will also decide inter-party races for Nevada lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. They'll narrow the field in nonpartisan runoff races for the state Supreme Court and Clark County sheriff. Voters will settle about 30 primary battles for state legislative seats.

One of those races in Nye County pits incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump against Nevada's most famous pimp, Dennis Hof.

Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," owns half a dozen brothels that could be threatened this year under proposals to ban such businesses in two of the state's seven counties where they're legally operating.

Hof has said the proposed brothel bans are a political attack tied to Oscarson, something Oscarson has denied.

___

