Lead widens, but San Francisco mayor race too close to call

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

The Latest: Fired deputy says Trump made him "punching bag"

The Latest: Fired deputy says Trump made him "punching bag"

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

A Baptist church in South Carolina says it will move the hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ the congregation deemed "Catholic in nature" to a local church.

A Baptist church in South Carolina says it will move the hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ the congregation deemed "Catholic in nature" to a local church.

(Christina L. Myers/Associated Press). A statue of Jesus and reliefs are seen at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The church wants to remove the art , saying it appears to send a Catholic message.

(Christina L. Myers/Associated Press). A statue of Jesus and reliefs are seen at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The church wants to remove the art , saying it appears to send a Catholic message.

A Kirtland Air Force Base high-ranking officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

A Kirtland Air Force Base high-ranking officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

Authorities say divers were searching the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the river and sank.

Authorities say divers were searching the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the river and sank.

(Doug Raflik/The Oshkosh Northwestern via AP). Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department dive team search the Fox River in Oshkosh, Wis., on Saturday, June 9, 2018 where a helicopter crashed. Witness Gary Lemiesz said the aircraft struck the...

(Doug Raflik/The Oshkosh Northwestern via AP). Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department dive team search the Fox River in Oshkosh, Wis., on Saturday, June 9, 2018 where a helicopter crashed. Witness Gary Lemiesz said the aircraft struck the...

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

The gap widened between the leading candidates in the race for San Francisco mayor, but it is still too close to call.

The gap widened between the leading candidates in the race for San Francisco mayor, but it is still too close to call.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Staffers inspect and prepare ballots for tabulation at the Department of Elections in San Francisco, Friday, June 8, 2018. Elections officials have tens of thousands of ballots left to count in a tight San Francisco mayor's race.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Staffers inspect and prepare ballots for tabulation at the Department of Elections in San Francisco, Friday, June 8, 2018. Elections officials have tens of thousands of ballots left to count in a tight San Francisco mayor's race.

Lead widens, but San Francisco mayor race too close to call

Lead widens, but San Francisco mayor race too close to call

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

80-story 3 World Trade Center to open after years of delays

80-story 3 World Trade Center to open after years of delays

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Staffers inspect and prepare ballots for tabulation at the Department of Elections in San Francisco, Friday, June 8, 2018. Elections officials have tens of thousands of ballots left to count in a tight San Francisco mayor's race.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The gap widened between the leading candidates in the race for San Francisco mayor, but it is still too close to call.

London Breed, the president of the Board of Supervisors, led former state Sen. Mark Leno by 1,580 votes on Sunday.

The lead has changed hands in recent days. Leno had a margin of fewer than 150 votes on Friday and Breed captured the lead Saturday with nearly 500 more votes.

Election officials say approximately 25,000 ballots need to be counted.

Under the city's unusual ranked-choice voting system, voters select their top-three favorites.

The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner. The person with the most first-place votes isn't necessarily the winner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.