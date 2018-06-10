'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."
(A24 via AP). This image released by A24 shows Toni Collette in a scene from "Hereditary."

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

According to estimates Sunday, "Ocean's 8" set a new best for the franchise, not accounting for inflation. The three previous "Ocean's" films all debuted with between $36-39 million in the last decade.

"Solo" slid to second place with $15.2 million on its third weekend.

The weekend's second biggest opening was the acclaimed indie horror thriller "Hereditary." Though audiences gave the notoriously scary film a D-plus CinemaScore, it set a company record for boutique distributor A24 with a $13 million debut.

