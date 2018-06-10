Baptist church's 'Catholic' Jesus statue to find new home

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Officials say the beating of a 15-year-old boy during his arrest by police in suburban Phoenix has prompted the department to take a close look at its policies and procedures involving use of force.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...

State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

Authorities say divers were searching the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the river and sank.

(Doug Raflik/The Oshkosh Northwestern via AP). Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department dive team search the Fox River in Oshkosh, Wis., on Saturday, June 9, 2018 where a helicopter crashed. Witness Gary Lemiesz said the aircraft struck the...

U.S. authorities have confirmed that a Honduran man was found dead in a Texas jail cell of an "apparent suicide" last month.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

A Baptist church in South Carolina says it will move the hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ the congregation deemed "Catholic in nature" to a local church.

(Christina L. Myers/Associated Press). A statue of Jesus and reliefs are seen at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The church wants to remove the art , saying it appears to send a Catholic message.

(Gerry Melendez/The State via AP). This 2017 file photo Bert Baker, an amateur artist, stands in front of a recently finished seven-foot tall sculpture of Christ at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C. The sculptor says his statue of Jesus Chri...

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A Baptist church in South Carolina that made headlines for voting to remove a hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ that the congregation deemed to be too Catholic is headed to a new home.

The hand-carved, 7-foot (2-meter) statue and accompanying reliefs depicting scenes from Christ's life have been displayed outside the front entrance of Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington for a decade. But church members voted last month to move it.

The Rev. Jeff Wright, the church's pastor, would not tell The Associated Press when the statue will be taken down but said it is going to another church.

Church members meant no harm in the decision, and the attention has turned what was a simple church issue unfairly into a social justice issue, Wright said.

"This is not a denomination issue, it's a church decision," Wright said. "We are removing it to end some confusion. Some people have seen it, guests that have been here and have asked, 'Why is this on the front of a Baptist Church?'"

In a letter to the artist Delbert Baker Jr., Wright wrote that the statue and reliefs bring into question "the theology and core values" of the church.

"We understand that this is not a Catholic icon, however, people perceive it in these terms," the letter read.

Religions have been divided over religious iconography for more than 500 years as artists adorned buildings with elaborate stained glass windows, paintings, and statues, said David Fink, assistant professor of religion at Furman University.

Catholic churches of that era were especially apt to have ornate buildings, Fink said. In addition, he said, Baptist churches aren't as likely to have pictures of the Virgin Mary or other traditional religious displays. That might explain the confusion at Red Bank Baptist Church.

There are noticeable physical similarities in the Red Bank church's statue and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, historically one of the most Catholic countries in the world, Fink said.

"It's hard to identify one feature that makes it Catholic, but even the existence of a statue of Jesus is unusual at a Baptist Church," Fink said. "There may not be a clear rationale in play here. They may just want to be a little more clear in their branding."

Wright said his church about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia in one of the most conservative parts of the state just wants to move forward and find a home for the statue and reliefs.

"I don't have any animosity against the Catholic denomination at all or the people that are fussing about this," Wright said. "The statue has served its season. The church is making changes physically; this is the time for it to come down."

