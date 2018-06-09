Downed helicopter recovered; fate of those on board unknown - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Downed helicopter recovered; fate of those on board unknown

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A severely damaged helicopter was brought to the surface of the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin late Saturday after it struck power lines and crashed, but the fate of those on board was unknown.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter went down into the river near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh, 94 miles (151 kilometers) north of Milwaukee after it hit the electrical wires.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Capt. Lara Vendola-Messer said special equipment had to be brought in by Wisconsin Public Service to help remove the lines from the water. Divers then entered the water and the helicopter was lifted to the surface Saturday evening. A photograph showed the frame collapsed and the tail broken. Authorities have not given any details about those on board.

"Other than it is a helicopter, we don't know where it came from or anything else at this point," Vendola-Messer said.

Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He said it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which "it hit hard and sunk."

Oshkosh Fire Dept. Assistant Chief John Ziemer said boats did a surface search but did not find anyone in the water.

Officials say the crash happened on a busy weekend in the city. Increased boat traffic for an annual charity poker run - a poker tournament that includes various stops on the water - had to re-routed from the area. In addition, officials for a walleye tournament had to change their weigh-in destination.

Boat traffic on the river near the crash site was stopped for hours but had resumed by late Saturday.

It is the second helicopter crash in Wisconsin this year. Three people died in April when a medical helicopter crashed near Hazelhurst, in the northern part of the state.

