Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...

Officials say the beating of a 15-year-old boy during his arrest by police in suburban Phoenix has prompted the department to take a close look at its policies and procedures involving use of force.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

(AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer). A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the s...

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A North Dakota newspaper columnist who received online vitriol in 2012 for her glowing review of an Olive Garden in Grand Forks said Saturday she was grateful that Anthony Bourdain came to her defense as others ridiculed her prose about the town's hottest new Italian restaurant.

Marilyn Hagerty catapulted to internet fame after her Olive Garden review, in which she marveled about the chain restaurant's chicken Alfredo, crisp greens and "two long, warm breadsticks." Then, she learned what it's like to go viral.

Bourdain, who died Friday in France in an apparent suicide at age 61, was among those who stood up for her on Twitter. The celebrity chef and TV host asked to meet her for coffee while she was on a media tour in New York, and he ended up publishing a book of her columns, "Grand Forks: A History of American Dining in 128 Reviews."

In the foreword, Bourdain wrote: "Anyone who comes away from this work anything less than charmed by Ms. Hagerty - and the places and characters she describes - has a heart of stone. This book kills snark dead."

Hagerty, who's 92, said she enjoyed meeting Bourdain, whom she described as "handsome." She said they talked for a couple of hours about her life, North Dakota and a birthday party he held for his daughter, who was 5 at the time.

"You just would like to sit and have coffee with him, or booze, or whatever he's having," she said. "To me, he was a warm person, and you liked to spend time with him because he was interested. He wanted to talk about me and my home ... he just didn't talk about himself and his interest in food."

She went on to say: "It was just like talking to a friend."

Hagerty said she knew Bourdain's work was popular but admitted she wasn't a huge fan.

"I never really could understand a lot of the things he did, why he'd want to do them," she said. "But he wasn't weird or kooky or anything. He was just a really pleasant person."

Hagerty said she thought Bourdain, who wrote the bestselling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" and hosted TV shows including "A Cook's Tour" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," wanted to meet with her so he could make sure she wasn't "some kind of a kook" before he decided to work on her book.

"I am sorry that Anthony Bourdain died. I'm especially sorry about the way he died," Hagerty said. "And, of course, I'm forever grateful for the fact that he chose to enter in and take up my side in the dispute that I had nothing to do with."

___

Follow Amy Forliti on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/amyforliti. More of her work at: https://apnews.com/search/amy%20forliti

