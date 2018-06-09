Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

Saturday, June 9 2018 5:35 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:35:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:33:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:29 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:19 GMT
(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...
The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...
Puerto Rican Day Parade promises spotlight on island's continuing storm recovery.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...
Officials say the beating of a 15-year-old boy during his arrest by police in suburban Phoenix has prompted the department to take a close look at its policies and procedures involving use of force.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...
State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.More >>
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter crashed into the Fox River Saturday near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh.
Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He says it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which "it hit hard and sunk."
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Oshkosh police boats are on the scene. The helicopter isn't visible in the water and it's unknown how many people were onboard or what happened to them.
Sheriff's personnel could not be immediately reached for comment.
