A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Alfalfa and Grant County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 9 a.m. near Nash and Jet, Oklahoma.

The quake was 6 miles north of Nash, Oklahoma, 9 miles northeast of Jet, Oklahoma and 11 miles southwest of Wakita, Oklahoma.

According to report, the earthquake was about 3.1 miles deep.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they have had no reports of damage at this time.