Detectives examine death of Oklahoma teen 20 years ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Cold-case investigators are executing search warrants and performing DNA tests in hopes of identifying a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old girl 20 years ago.

Dena Dean was last reported alive on June 6, 1998, at a shopping center in west Tulsa. The Webster High School honor student had just left work at a nearby restaurant and planned to meet a friend at a nearby supermarket.

Her car was later found abandoned at the shopping center, and authorities found her body six days later, less than 3 miles away.

Cold-case investigators have served search warrants in four counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas in a search for communications and physical evidence.

Mike Huff, the cold case task force's leader, says several new witnesses have provided "bits and pieces" of information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.