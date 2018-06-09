1 Critically Injured In NE OKC Shooting

Police say one person is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers say the victim was shot at a large party near Northeast 36th Street and North Coltrane Road around 2 a.m.

The victim ran away from the party but was later located in the 3200 block of Marilyn Dr.

According to report, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

This a developing story.