Lawsuit: Government Negligent In Texas Church Massacre - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lawsuit: Government Negligent In Texas Church Massacre

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The suspect who opened fire inside a South Texas church has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, officials say. The suspect who opened fire inside a South Texas church has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, officials say.
DALLAS -

A family that lost several relatives during a mass shooting at a Texas church says the federal government was negligent by failing to report the gunman's criminal information to a national database.

The Holcombe family filed a federal lawsuit this week in San Antonio.

It notes the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, was criminally convicted while in the Air Force but that the military failed to enter the information into a database used to conduct background checks of gun buyers.

The lawsuit says the error allowed Kelley to buy the assault-style rifle he used during the November shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed more than two dozen people. The Holcombe family suffered about a third of those deaths.

SEE: 26 Killed In Shooting At Church In Sutherland Springs, Texas

The family's attorney says the "entire tragedy could have been avoided."

An Air Force spokeswoman declined comment.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.