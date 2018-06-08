APNewsBreak: Official disputes critic of nuke plant cleanup

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

An Ohio gardening company where U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.

Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

By DAN ELLIOTT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A U.S. official harshly criticized a Colorado health officer who questioned the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge and expressed doubt about whether the government's assurances about the site could be trusted.

The dispute is part of a decadeslong public battle over the operation and cleanup of the site on a grassy plateau outside Denver. The government plans to open hiking trails and visitor facilities this year on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, where a plant made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons for decades.

Environmental and community activists have sued to try to block the plan on safety grounds.

Refuge manager David Lucas chastised Jefferson County health director Mark Johnson in an email obtained by The Associated Press. The email, sent on Lucas' government email account Sunday, came in response to Johnson telling The Denver Post that he was not sure the area was safe despite a $7 billion Superfund cleanup.

Johnson also questioned the trustworthiness of federal officials who say the refuge is safe and expressed doubts about the expertise of state health department officials who helped supervise the cleanup.

Johnson called for an independent assessment of the refuge's safety.

Lucas' email called the comments "reckless and irresponsible" and accused him of misconduct for questioning the credentials of state health officials. Lucas said Johnson should retract his comments and apologize.

Johnson told the AP on Friday that he stands by his statements about site safety but wishes he had expressed his concerns about Colorado officials differently. He confirmed the authenticity of Lucas' email.

In an interview, Lucas defended the email and said he doesn't regret sending it.

"It was a very professional letter," he said. "It explains our position on what occurred. Show me one thing in there that's not (professional)."

Dr. Larry Wolk, head of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said he stands by the expertise of state officials who worked on the cleanup. Wolk also called Johnson's comments "reckless."

"I don't make that statement lightly," he said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Energy, which operated the plant and oversaw the cleanup, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Rocky Flats Plant made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons from 1952 until 1989, when federal agents raided the facility to investigate safety and environmental violations.

Production never resumed, and the federal government decided in 1993 to close it down and clean it up.

After the cleanup, 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) on the perimeter were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a refuge. Another 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) in the interior, where the plutonium was handled, is off-limits and remains under the control of the Energy Department.

___

Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20elliott .

