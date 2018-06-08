Air Force grounds B-1B Lancer fleet after emergency landing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Air Force grounds B-1B Lancer fleet after emergency landing

Posted: Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has grounded its B-1B Lancer fleet after one of the bombers made an emergency landing in Texas.

Gen. Robin Rand ordered the safety stand-down on Thursday. The Air Force says a safety investigation after the May 1 emergency landing found a problem with ejection seat components that caused the stand-down.

Air Force spokesman Maj. Ethan Stoker says there are 62 B-1Bs in the fleet stationed at bases including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Edwards Air Force Base in California, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, says they're working on the issue closely with experts across the Air Force.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.