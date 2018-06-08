Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

Friday, June 8 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:15:07 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas.
The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York.
We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County jail.
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio gardening company where immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week in one of the largest workplace raids in the U.S. in recent years says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.
Corso's Flower & Garden Center says Friday in a statement that it demands proper documentation from employees and ensures they pay taxes.
The arrests had occurred Tuesday at the company's northern Ohio locations in Sandusky and nearby Castalia.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they expect to charge workers for crimes including identity theft and tax evasion.
Authorities say Corso's is under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed against the company.
Corso's says if mistakes were made or fake identification documents were used by workers, it wasn't aware.
