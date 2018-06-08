Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

An Ohio gardening company where U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.

An Ohio gardening company where U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.

Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday that he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for pot users and businesses.

The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system where cannabis can be both legal and not.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.

The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

"I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he's doing," Trump told reporters in Washington, when asked about the legislation. "We're looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes."

The president's remarks place him in conflict with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an outspoken opponent of marijuana who lifted an Obama administration policy and freed federal prosecutors to more aggressively pursue cases in states that have legalized marijuana.

Trump has sent mixed signals on the drug: While campaigning for president, he pledged to respect states that legalized marijuana, but he also has criticized legalization and implied it should be stopped.

Gardner said the legislation would ensure Washington respects the will of voters in each state, whether laws provide for legalization or prohibition.

He said in a statement released Thursday that the federal government "is closing its eyes and plugging its ears" to spreading legalization, but Washington should not interfere with any state's legal marijuana market.

Trump's remarks Friday echo a promise that Gardner said he received privately from the president in April to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug.

Another co-sponsor of the measure, Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said in a statement that Washington "needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana."

California, home to one in eight Americans, launched the nation's largest legal marijuana marketplace on Jan. 1 but thousands of businesses that have been licensed are still facing the threat of federal prosecution.

A major problem stemming from the federal ban: Major banks have been reluctant to do business with marijuana companies, fearing it could lead to prosecution. In California, for example, paying taxes and other transactions are often carried out in cash, sometimes in vast amounts.

___

Follow AP's complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.