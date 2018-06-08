Rhode Island's transgender anti-discrimination bill signed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rhode Island's transgender anti-discrimination bill signed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill protecting transgender people from discrimination.

The law bans discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, in addition to the protections that already exist based on race, sex, religion and sexual orientation.

New Hampshire had been the only New England state without such protections.

Sununu, a Republican, said Friday that discrimination - in any form - is unacceptable and "runs contrary to New Hampshire's 'Live Free or Die' spirit."

